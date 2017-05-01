Location:
Period:
Information
- All DNS providers are tested every minute from 200+ locations around the world
- Only IPv4 is used
- A 1 second timeout is set. If a query takes longer, its marked as timeout
- The data is updated once per hour. Contact us if you need real-time data
- "Raw Performance" is the speed when quering each nameserver directly
- "Resolver Simulation" simulates the algorithm of public DNS resolvers and shows the performance from the resolver's point of view
- "Uptime" shows the real uptime of DNS provider. A provider is marked as down only if all nameservers go down at the same time. (in the select location)
- "Quality" shows the uptime of nameservers. For example if a provider has 4 NS and 1 fails then quality is 75% for that location and benchmark. This means even though the provider is marked as down a real user could still get an answer thanks to the round robin algorithm used by DNS. "Quality" does not represent the real uptime of a provider