DNS Performance Analytics and Comparison

Authoritative DNS providers Public DNS resolvers
  • All DNS providers are tested every minute from 200+ locations around the world
  • Only IPv4 is used
  • A 1 second timeout is set. If a query takes longer, its marked as timeout
  • The data is updated once per hour. Contact us if you need real-time data
  • "Raw Performance" is the speed when quering each nameserver directly
  • "Resolver Simulation" simulates the algorithm of public DNS resolvers and shows the performance from the resolver's point of view
  • "Uptime" shows the real uptime of DNS provider. A provider is marked as down only if all nameservers go down at the same time. (in the select location)
  • "Quality" shows the uptime of nameservers. For example if a provider has 4 NS and 1 fails then quality is 75% for that location and benchmark. This means even though the provider is marked as down a real user could still get an answer thanks to the round robin algorithm used by DNS. "Quality" does not represent the real uptime of a provider